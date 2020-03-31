Ridgecrest Elementary School says goodbye to their students following the closure of all Alabama public schools due to coronavirus concerns

A caravan of Ridgecrest Elementary School teachers and faculty members drove through several Phenix CIty neighborhoods today to say goodbye to their students.

This after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey ordered all schools closed for the remainder of the semester over coronavirus concerns.Governor Ivey says students will finish the semester remotely.

Regina Adams’ son attends Ridgecret Elementary. She is thankful she can stay home with her son to help him with his work, but is concerned many kids might struggle outside the classroom.

“It’ll let people learn to appreciate teachers more because now you see what teachers have to do on a daily basis sometimes you don’t understand you know, what teachers have to go through when it comes to teaching. Me as a parent, I appreciate teachers and you just gotta get it done at home,” Adams said.

Ridgecrest faculty members say they hope this seeing their students today will motivate them to continue working to finish out the school year strong.

Students will be able to finish the semester online or with their learning packet if they do not have access to learning packets.

Melinda Marler is a reading specialist at Ridgecrest Elementary. She says although it was depressing to hear schools will be closed, it’s great to know students will still have access to resources that a lot of them rely on.

“The superintendent has it to where they pick up the lunch from 11-11:30 but they have breakfast and lunch in a bag.So if they’re not able have that food at home they have the food from the school. So that way they can get it,” Marler said.

Van deliveries will be made to the following sites where sites have designated personnel to distribute.

Riverview Apartments

Fred Douglass Apartments

LP Stough Apartments (Door-to-door distribution is strictly prohibited. )

Drive through services will occur at the following sites.

Ridgecrest Elementary School

Westview Elementary School

Phenix City Intermediate School

Central High School

Persons should remain in their vehicles at the drive through sites.