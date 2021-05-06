Russell Co. High students and staff go above and beyond for teachers

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Russell County High School officials and students are going above and beyond to show their appreciation for teachers.

RCHS teachers were showered with various foods and treats throughout the week. Teachers were given breakfast, BBQ sandwiches, pizza and a sweet bar every day of teacher appreciation week. Assistant Principal Chris Baker said they wanted this year’s teacher appreciation to be special.

“As an administrative staff we just really want to show teachers how much they mean to us. They’ve had to face so much this year, we’ve had changes in student placement due to quarantine. We’ve had people who wanted to be virtual due to safety reasons. So, it’s been very difficult for our teachers, but they’ve really stepped up and we’re just really proud from what we’ve seen from our teachers this year,” Baker said.

Students have also had a hand in showing their teachers how much they appreciate them. 11th grader Alexis Hopkins told News 3 the students came together as a team to make their teachers feel special.

“We made signs throughout the week, students got together and took pictures and we’re going to get together and make a video and surprise the teachers at the end of the week,” Hopkins said.

Social Studies teacher Michael Williams said he appreciates everything administrators and students have done this week.

“It really made me feel good, the things we’ve been through this last year. It’s been hard to deal with, we’ve had to learn a lot on the fly. This week alone has picked up my spirits a lot, our administrative staff here is great. We’ve had breakfast, lunch and sometimes I thought we were getting close to having dinner,” Williams said.

10th grader Colton Wombles said he appreciates his virtual teachers for making class fun and engaging.

“We played a lot of mini games and we all really discussed everything as a class. If you weren’t there on the meeting she would have it recorded and everything you did in class you could go back and watch,” Wombles said.

Spanish teacher Kathleen Smolik and nursing teacher Amy Way both said they’ve enjoyed everything the students and staff have done. Smolik said she enjoyed the hand-written poems she’s received this week and Way said she’s glad to have so many students who apprecatie her.

9th grader Samar James Wants to give a special thank you to all RCHS teachers.

“I just want to say thank you to all the teachers for everything they do for us,” Smolik said.