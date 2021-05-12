Several north Alabama teachers are finalists for the Alabama Teacher of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education announced 16 finalists for Alabama Teacher Of the Year this week.

Each of these teachers excels in the classroom and inspires students. The 16 finalists were chosen from a group of 138 highly skilled educators who submitted official applications.

North Alabama Finalists

Mashell Wehn

Arab City School System–Arab High School

District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year

Rachel Graves (Florence City Schools)

Rachel Graves

Florence City School System–Weeden Elementary School

District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year

Candilyn Renee Holt

Limestone County School System–Elkmont School

District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year

Kierstan Bell

Huntsville City School System–Hampton Cove Middle School

District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year

Other Finalists

Julie Matranga Neidhardt

Mobile County School System-Hutchens Elementary School

District I Elementary Teacher of the Year

Krista N. Marcum

Gulf Shores City School System-Gulf Shores High School

District I Secondary Teacher of the Year

Sherlita Gilchrist

Phenix City School System–Phenix City Virtual Learning Academy

District II Elementary Teacher of the Year

Kimberly Johnson

Auburn City School System–Auburn Junior High School

District II Secondary Teacher of the Year

Allison C. Phelps

Homewood City School System–Shades Cahaba Elementary School

District III Elementary Teacher of the Year

Pamela McClendon

Hoover City School System–Riverchase Career Connection Center

District III Secondary Teacher of the Year

Sabrina Wright

Birmingham City School System–Sun Valley Elementary School

District IV Elementary Teacher of the Year

Leah Hughes

Tuscaloosa County School System–Hillcrest High School

District IV Secondary Teacher of the Year

Catherine B. Jackson

Pike County School System–Banks School

District V Elementary Teacher of the Year

Lilian U. Zekeri

Macon County School System–Tuskegee Institute Middle School

District V Secondary Teacher of the Year

Megan Kreitlein

Pell City School System–Eden Elementary School

District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year

Jeff Schrupp

Trussville City School System–Hewitt-Trussville High School

District VII Secondary Teacher of the Year

What’s Next

This pool of 16 finalists will be narrowed down to the top four. Then the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be officially announced by the Alabama State Board of Education at the board meeting in August.

The Teacher of the Year will spend the majority of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and teaching profession. That person will also present workshops to various groups.

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year is automatically a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year.