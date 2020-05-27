Shaw High School seniors receive final farewell in drive-up diploma celebration

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Shaw High School staff members said their final farewells to the Class of 2020 this afternoon hosting a diploma celebration.

Cars filled the high school parking lot with graduates picking up their diplomas. Seniors enjoyed the day walking the carpet dressed in their cap and gowns.

Parents remembered the moment snapping pictures and honking their horns as the seniors picked up their diplomas.

We spoke with the Principal who says it was important for Seniors to have a proper farewell despite facing challenges with COVID-19.

“We just wanted to let the Class of 2020 know we love them we’re so proud of them they worked hard and we know you’re gonna go on to do great and fabulous things that will change not only this city, not only this state but the country as well,” says Sureya Hendricks, Principal of Shaw High School.

Hendrick says the school is still scheduled to have their live graduation which is set in July.