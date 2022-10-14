PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — While this is only Aretha McDonald’s second year being the principal of Sherwood Elementary School in Phenix City, she has worked for Phenix City Schools in other roles for much longer. Before moving to Sherwood Elementary, she was the principal of Meadowlane Elementary School for six years.

“I taught 10 years as a kindergarten teacher at Lakewood Elementary and two years as a K1 reading intervention teacher,” she said. “… And I also was assistant principal for two years at Central Freshman Academy in Phenix City. I was an instructional [reading] coach for one year … at Meadowlane Elementary School. And I was also a pre-K teacher for eight years at the Phenix City Head Start.”

McDonald said that Nicey Eller, the former principal of Lakewood Elementary School, encouraged McDonald to pursue a leadership position, which is what eventually led to her being a principal.

She said she was asked by the superintendent of Phenix City Schools to move from Meadowlane Elementary to Sherwood Elementary to promote “student growth and learning.”

“[W]hen I was at Meadowlane, it was a 99% free and reduced lunch school,” she said. “And the students, we got a national award. We were recognized as being a national distinguished school for academic growth and achievement on standardized assessments.”

Above, Sherwood Elementary Principal Aretha McDonald stands at the entrance of her school. Photo provided by Phenix City Schools.

McDonald’s favorite thing about her job is watching students learn and grow.

“We as a team are preparing students for life,” she said. “And so, we cannot afford to miss a beat with our little scholars because if we do, then that means that they’re going to miss some of that learning along the way.”

McDonald said she aims to be an instructional leader.

“I call my students scholars to reach their highest potential while at the same time building that environment that actively involves families in the education process, reaching the school and the community, and the data-driven instruction that promotes student growth,” she said.

A major challenge McDonald faces with her job is dealing with learning loss from the pandemic.

“I want students to get it immediately, but I know that it’s not going to happen overnight,” she said. And so … that’s just my challenge this year, trying to make sure that they’re learning and growing and making sure that we’re implementing all those [years] of instruction so that students can close that achievement gap.”

She shared her favorite things about Sherwood.

“It’s a community school,” she said. “And the teachers, we have teachers that attended Sherwood when they were younger. We also have parents that attended Sherwood. We have grandparents that attended Sherwood. We’re a very diverse school, and it is that family connection… We are family oriented.”

McDonald said teachers at Sherwood work as a team and called the school “a home away from home.”

If she could have people know anything about her job, it would be that it is very busy day to day and that she doesn’t simply sit in the office. McDonald said she is constantly visible in classrooms, in the hallways and at school events.

Each year, McDonald has a different data-based leadership model to meet the needs of students, faculty, staff and parents. Last year, it was “listen, learn and lead.” This year, her leadership model is “reflect, communicate and invest.”

According to McDonald, “invest” could mean anything from time to resources used to help students succeed.

McDonald also aims to help students to “master standards, show growth and achieve proficiency on state standardized assessments” as well as prepare for their futures outside of school walls.

She said that her husband, Kerry McDonald, is her mentor.

“He’s my champion,” McDonald said. “He’s my friend. His name is Kerry McDonald. He is also the principal at Central High School in Phenix City, Phenix City school district. And he has been in the district as long as I have.”

McDonald said her husband motivates and encourages her.

“He knows that it’s not about us; it’s all about student success,” she said.

McDonald was proud to share some of her school’s accolades. Sherwood Elementary School was ranked as a Niche Standout School by Niche.com. It was also distinguished as a U.S. News and World Report 2022 Best Elementary School, received STEM certification from Cognia and was declared a Purple Star school.