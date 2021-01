COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Columbus State University Biology Professor Dr. Monica Frazier has been named to the 2020 list of "1,000 Inspiring Black Scientists" by the Community of Scholars. Frazier is also the interim Director of the Biology Department at Columbus State's College of Letters and Sciences.

“I am very honored to be included in this publication. It wasn't until college that I started to see people of color conducting scientific research and pursuing careers in STEM,” said Frazier. “It is my sincere hope that this publication convinces thousands of students of color from kindergarten and beyond that a career in STEM is attainable and that we, STEM professionals of color, do indeed exist!”