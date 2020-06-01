Smiths Station High School seniors celebrate prom with special night

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) – After a big graduation day in Smiths Station, seniors went home and got ready for a prom night on Saturday.

Parents of seniors Jenna Dawson and Blake Gould were kind enough to put together a Prom Party after several school districts canceled amid of the pandemic.

“We had no idea how long it may be or how serious the virus would get but we continued with the planning process and tentatively set a date for May 30 and hope the ban would be lifted and we would get approval to have the party,” says Cindy Dawson.







Seniors relaxing and enjoying a night they thought would never happen after Prom was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The prom party was held at T-Bones Bar and Grill under the pavilion in Phenix City. Other local businesses, The Flower Cart and DJ Heygood, donated their services for the event as well as private donations.

Other parents volunteered their time to make this night come together. Dawson says they tried to ensure social distancing as much as possible

Dawson says roughly 65 friends from Central High, Glenwood High , Pacelli High and Smiths Station High attended.