COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has a new Lady Vikings basketball and head coach, according to a press release from the school.

Meet Bryant Thomas, who has over 15 years of experience as a basketball coach, consultant and skills development trainer. Born and raised in Columbus, Georgia, Thomas founded Perfect Practice Basketball Skill Development & Training. Thomas has helped produce “state high school champions; All Bi-City, All Region and State team selections; collegiate signees; ESPN Top 100 players and top collegiate ranked players,” says the press release.

“Coach Thomas has a wealth of basketball knowledge, experience and passion for developing fundamentally sound players,” said Corry Black, the athletic director at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School. “I look forward to our student-athletes growing both as players and people under his direction.”

“I am excited about this opportunity to teach the sport I love to the Lady Vikings,” Thomas said.

Thomas coached boys’ basketball at Brookstone from 2016 to 2019. He was a student assistant basketball coach at Columbus State University from 2012 to 2014, the lead instructor for Under Armour’s Best of the Best Camp from 2010 to 2012, and an AAU Coach from 2005 to the present.

Thomas was an All Bi-City and All-State performer. Throughout his high school career, he had an average of 15 points and eight assists per game. The press release states that when he attended Coastal Georgia Community College, he “was ranked 3rd in NJCAA in assists and steals, averaged 10 points, 8 assists and four steals per game and recorded 16 double-doubles.” Thomas played his last two collegiate seasons at Columbus State University.

Thomas also serves as a middle school study skills instructor at the St. Anne-Pacelli.