COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia State Sen. Ed Harbison read to preschoolers at the Childcare Network on Hamilton Road in recognition of Georgia Pre-K Week.

According to the organization Voices for Georgia’s Children, pre-k week started following the 2009-2010 recession. At that time, pre-k was almost removed due to funding constraints.

Senator Harbison says the Peach state recognizes education as the ladder for mobility in life.

By starting at age four, their education will capitalize in the years to come.

Voices for Georgia’s Children says every four-year-old in the state is eligible to participate in the program, regardless of income. More information on their efforts is available at this link.