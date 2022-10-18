ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) – Pine Ridge Elementary School in Ellerslie is officially a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) school by the standards of the Georgia Department of Education. Richard Woods, superintendent of the Georgia Department of Education, visited Pine Ridge on Tuesday to congratulate it for earning the certification and present it with an official STEAM banner.

In the audience were second through fourth grade Pine Ridge students, Harris County School District (HCSD) Superintendent Roger Couch, HCSD school board members and other guests.

Pine Ridge Elementary Principal Donna Crooks gave a welcoming speech.

“This certification was announced in January of 2020 after many years of hard work and dedication to ensure our students receive an excellent education through the integration of the STEAM curriculum,” she said. “At this time, I’m going to ask if any of our community partners who assisted with our STEAM project, if you’re able to be here today, please stand or raise your hand.”

The audience clapped.

Crooks had students, faculty and staff raise their hands.

“You are the reason we are here today,” she said. “Thank you for your commitment and involvement to our school and our students. Let’s give everyone a round of applause.”

Crooks called four fourth grade students – Griffin Geer, Jackson Anderson, Eva Kobylinskyi and Harper Smith – to the front of the gym to lead the pledge of allegiance.

When it was Woods’ turn to speak, he said the STEAM certification obtained by Pine Ridge Elementary wasn’t easy to get.

“We have less than 100 schools that are STEM or STEAM certified,” he said. “Now, you think, ‘Well, how does that really look?’ We have roughly about 2,300 schools in the state of Georgia. So you are in a very, very special group of schools throughout the state.”

Woods said it took a lot of people to make the certification happen.

“[T]he STEAM culture is well-established and supported by community, teachers and administration,” he said. “… This culture promotes teacher and student collaboration and problem-solving.”

Students seem to especially enjoy studying aquaponics, Woods said, which involves plants in hydroponic system feeding off the waste of aquatic animals such as fish.

“I saw your fish tank and aquaponics station as I was coming down the hall, and the administration is committed to STEAM for all students,” he said.

Woods said the State of Georgia aims to provide students with the best education possible.

“So wherever you decide to go in life when you get closer to graduation, graduating in 12th grade, you know, we can say that we did the very best for you,” he said.

He thanked teachers for their participation in STEAM education and for standing strong over the past couple of years. He had the four fourth graders at the front help him hold up a banner representing the school’s certification.

From left to right: Fourth grade students Harper Smith, Eva Kobylinskyi, Jackson Anderson and Griffin Geer hold up a STEAM banner in front of Richard Woods, superintendent of the Georgia Department of Education.

“So on behalf of the Department of Education and myself, I want to congratulate you for becoming STEAM certified,” he said. “So again, congratulations.”

Couch had spoken before Woods.

“Ms. Crooks said that this was really a celebration of you and what you’ve done as a STEAM school, and having that opportunity to work with STEAM and work with the activities, to learn through STEAM activities is a great opportunity to us all,” said Couch. “It’s a change in how we do things. Your parents didn’t know what STEAM was. Steam was something coming off of hot water.”

Couch gave Superintendent Woods credit for promoting STEAM in the Georgia education system.

“We really appreciate his dedication to the state and to your education and to the education of all people,” he said. “And we appreciate him being here and spending time to come see us.”

At the end of the event, Crooks gave credit to former Pine Ridge Principal Dr. Jackie Lintner and teachers Katie Sizemore and Rebecca Harmon for jumpstarting Pine Ridge Elementary’s STEAM journey. She said Sizemore and Harmon approached Lintner in her office with the idea.

“Our STEAM mission statement reads, ‘Pine Ridge Elementary is committed to preparing our students using real world experiences through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics,’” she said. “’We provide hands-on learning opportunities focused on innovative problem-solving and critical thinking.’”