 

Students honored for highest SAT scores in MCSD

COLUMBUS, Ga.( WRBL)- Congratulations are in order for the 26 male and female students at each high school in Muscogee County who scored the highest on the SAT exam.

The student were honored in a luncheon hosted by the North Columbus Rotary Club. The students joined virtually this year because of the pandemic.

The students are recipients of the Fred W. Kirby Award. The award honors Kirby, a longtime public school educator and member of the North Columbus Rotary Club. 

In addition to this recognition, the students had the opportunity to compete for a $1,100 educational award by submitting an essay.  Anthony Morales, a senior at Shaw High School won the essay contest and received the check for $1,100. 

