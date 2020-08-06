Sumter County Schools will start completely virtual this upcoming school year

Starting August 17th, Sumter County students will start this upcoming school year virtually. 

The original plan for this school year was to have parents decide the best option for their child, virtual or in-person. Superintendent Torrance Choates says after praying about it, he decided the safest option right now would be for students to do virtual learning only-at least for the first 9 weeks. 

“Students have to become self-motivated, the same thing with parents. It’s not like I’ve shared this and I’ll share it again. It’s not like a teacher is standing over a student making them do work anymore. These students have to get up and do the work and that’s what we’re counting on, but our number one objective is to create a first class virtual education program and we’re taking it real serious,” Choates said.

Today was the first day for teachers. Many were preparing for a virtual meeting with parents. 

To help students and parents adjust to the new norm, students will receive chromebooks and mobile hotspots will be placed around the county. 

