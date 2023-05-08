LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Troup County School System (TCSS) announced a candidate was chosen as the new principal for Callaway Middle School.

According to a press release from the school district, Dr. Clifton Nicholson has 21 years of educational experience. Nicholson served aa a Language Arts teacher for nine years for the Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools.

Nicholson also served as an instructional coach for three years before working in school administration and has nine years of experience in school administration through serving as an assistant principal and principal.

In addition, Nicholson also has experience in instructional support, multi-tiered systems of support, special education services, and test coordination, which the district says makes “him an ideal candidate to continue school improvement initiatives currently in place and provide instructional leadership for Callaway Middle School moving forward. “

During a special board meeting on Monday, the Troup County BOE approved Nicholson’s position. The school district says Nicholson will host a meet and greet with staff from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and with parents, students, and the community from 5 p.m. to 6 pm.m on Thursday.