LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Troup County School System announced that gifted records for students who graduated in May 2022 would be destroyed on July 1.

According to the school system, gifted students and their parents/guardians can claim the gifted records by contacting the Exceptional Education Center at 706-812-7939 by June 30.

Unclaimed records will be destroyed after July 1. The school system says records will only be released to former students or their parents/guardians. A photo is required to obtain the gifted students’ records.