LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System announced the recommendation for the new principal for Hollis Hand Elementary School on Thursday.

According to the school system, TCSS Superintendent Dr. Brian Shumate recommended Kelly Doughman as the new Hollis Hand Elementary School Principal.

Confirmation concerning Doughman is pending approval from the school system board at scheduled school board meetings next week.

TCSS says Doughman competed against five other candidates during interviews on Tuesday. The interview process consisted of two interview committees.

The primary committee consisted of the TCSS Superintendent, the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, the Assistant Superintendent of Operations, and six district administrative team members.

The second committee, led by the TCSS Chief of Talent Officer, included two teachers, two classified staff members, two parents, and two students.

After a discussion with both committees and another interview with two finalists, Doughman was selected as the new principal of Hollis Hand Elementary School.

According to TCSS, Doughman currently serves as the Ethel Kight Elementary School Assistant Principal and has worked with the Troup County School System for 25 years.

Before becoming an assistant principal, Doughman was a 4th and 5th-grade teacher at Ethel Kight Elementary, Unity Elementary, and Berta Weathersbee Elementary. Doughman also participated in the TCSS Leadership Development Principals for Tomorrow cohort.

Doughman stated the following in her application materials for the open position of Hollis Hand Elementary School Principal:

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Hollis Hand Elementary School and contribute to its continued success. With my proven track record of leadership, my passion for educational equity, and my ability to inspire and motivate others, I am confident I can contribute to the school’s ongoing growth and positive impact.”