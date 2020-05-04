Teacher Appreciation Week: St. Anne-Pacelli students salute their teachers

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and News 3 is excited to kickoff a week-long celebration of our local teachers!

We’re teaming up with our community partners at Kinetic Credit Union for an on-air and online salute to the men and women who pour their knowledge–and- their –hearts- into our children.

Our teacher appreciation week campaign starts with five fantastic video messages submitted by a group of students from St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus.

“Happy Teacher Appreciation Week. I miss you all and I hope you and your families are doing good. And a special shoutout to Ms. Queener,” said Maddie Ginter, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Senior.

“Happy Teacher Appreciation Week. I just want to say thank you for all that ya’ll do. We miss you and I wanted to give a special shoutout to Ms. Mitchell. Love you!” said Katie McKenna, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Senior.

“I want to say thank you to all our teachers for putting up with our shenanigans throughout the year. And for giving us some of the best education in the city and we really appreciate you all, although we may not always show it, we really do and I just want to say thank you and I hope you have a blessed day,” said John Thorton, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Freshman.

“Hi, Happy Teachers Appreciation Week. I just want to thank all of my teachers for being amazing. But a special thank you to Senora Forlines and Miss Ott, I love you guys, you’re amazing and you’ve helped me grow so much in my academic life and my personal life and I just want to say thank you for that,” said Bradley Dalelio, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Sophomore.



“Hey everyone. I just wanted to give a huge shout out to all the teachers at Pacelli. Thank ya’ll for helping us and supporting us in everything we need. We love and miss ya’ll!” said Mallory Sorrel, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Sophomore.