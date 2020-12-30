 

The best school districts in the U.S., according to Niche

Education

by: Nexstar Media Wire

File photo of a girl at school. (Getty Images)

The bulk of the best school districts in the country, according to Niche’s annual ranking, are located in New York and Illinois. Of the top 20 districts in the ranking, five are based in New York and five are located in Illinois. Other states that broke the top-20 include Ohio, Texas, California, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125 in Lincolnshire, Ill. was named the best school district in the country, scoring an A+ in Academics, Teachers, College Prep and Clubs & Activities. Despite having a whopping 4,265 students in grades 9-12, the district has an impressive 15-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio. According to state test scores, 78% of students in the district are at least proficient in math and 77% in reading.

In reviews on Niche, students and parents touted the district’s “rigorous curriculum” and student body’s diversity.

“Stevenson High School is an amazing school,” said one senior. “It prepares every student for their future and allows them to have plenty of choices from sports to clubs to classes.”

These are the top-20 school districts in the country, according to Niche:

  1. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125 in Lincolnshire, Ill.
  2. Jericho Union Free School District in Jericho, N.Y.
  3. Community High School District No. 128 in Vernon Hills, Ill.
  4. New Trier Township High School District No. 203 in Northfield, Ill.
  5. Glenbrook High Schools District 225 in Glenview, Ill.
  6. Great Neck Public Schools in Great Neck, NY
  7. Indian Hill Exempted Village School District in Cincinnati, Ohio
  8. Scarsdale Union Free School District in Scarsdale, NY
  9. Eanes Independent School District in Austin, Texas
  10. Radnor Township School District in Wayne, Pa.
  11. Township High School District No. 113 in Highland Park, Ill.
  12. West Lafayette Community School Corporation in West Lafayette, Ind.
  13. TIE: Syosset Central School District in Syosset, NY and School District of Clayton in Clayton, Mo.
  14. Ladue School District in St. Louis, Mo.
  15. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District in Wayne, Pa.
  16. Princeton Public Schools in Princeton, N.J.
  17. Mill-run Township School District in Millburn, N.J.
  18. Westport School District in Westport, Conn.
  19. Solon City School District in Solon, Ohio
  20. Rosyln Union Free School District in Roslyn, NY

