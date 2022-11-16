COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, Nov. 16, third graders from Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy (DEMA) completed a final swim test at the Columbus YMCA on 14th Street. YMCA Aquatics Director Tera Wilkins said about half of the children passed the full swim test. While half only made it halfway through, Wilkins said it was a big deal for them.

“They started four weeks ago, said DEMA Principal Dr. Tujuana Wiggins. “This is a four-week session, and our kids come two days a week – Wednesdays and Fridays.”

Wiggins said students learned basic skills such as swim strokes, holding their breaths underwater and floating on their backs.

The swim lessons were made possible by funding from law firm Butler Prather LLP.

Ramsey Prather with Butler Prather LLP said his firm sponsored the lessons because swimming is a skill that lasts a lifetime.

“Helping kids learn to swim is an investment in their future,” he said. “It can save their life in an emergency. It’s also a great way to get outside and get some exercise and have some fun.”

When the students were all done taking their swim test, they were treated to pizza, cookies and juice.

Jazzmin Bryant, a parent of student Skylar Daniels, was impressed with the program.

“It gave her an opportunity to actually get some extra help with swimming,” she said. “She’s taken classes before, but not to this extent, this long, which was pretty awesome. And then she was able to go during school, too, which I thought was pretty cool. And so did she.”

Bryant said that judging by videos she had seen, her daughter had made a lot of progress in the program.

“I don’t think she even wanted to go in the deep end,” Bryant said. “And then, at the end of this program, she’s actually going into the deep end and actually jumping into the pool, which I think is pretty cool.”

Wiggins said this was the first time DEMA has participated in the program. She said she connected with the YMCA over five years ago, hoping to start a swimming program for students. The funding for it wasn’t yet available.

She said more third graders from DEMA will take swimming lessons through the program starting in January.

Wiggins said she was very appreciative of the continued support of Muscogee County School District (MCSD) Superintendent Dr. David Lewis and the MCSD school board.

“It’s a life-saving, much needed skill set that every child, every adult should have,” she said. “So I am truly grateful that they saw the value in it, as well.”

DEMA is a magnet school with a focus on engineering, Wiggins said.

“And we focus on an engineering mindset coupled with an engineering curriculum where we’re teaching our students how to take healthy risks, how to collaborate, problem solve and critically think,” she said. “And swimming falls right in line to an engineering mindset of taking healthy risks and learning how to partner with others, collaborate with others to help you accomplish a task, never giving up, persevering, pushing through challenges, working with others in order to bring about a product.”

DEMA Magnet Coordinator Inez Parker said the classes were a good way for students to use problem solving skills in the real world.

“So I just wanted to let everybody know that even though we are an engineering school, they are able to take those skills and apply them toward the real world,” she said. “It’s not just engineering.”