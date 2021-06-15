Troup County Schools look ahead with strategic planning session

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System gathered with school staff and community members to have their strategic planning session on June 15, 2021. The strategic planning session was held to re-assess things like missions, visions and goals.

“It’s is a continuous improvement process but I’ve been here two years, assessed the school district and obviously learned a lot about the community. I think the timing is perfect for us to really think about what we want the Troup County schools to be in the future,” said Brian Shumate, Superintendent of the Troup County Schools.

During the session, things like the Virtual Academy were discussed and the inclusion of more programs for departments like the fine arts and agriculture.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school system integrated the usage of the Virtual Academy where many students were attending school online. Going forward, the school system will continue the Virtual Academy since many students have different learning styles and needs.

Shumate believes technology is a major variable that changes how a traditional classroom is conducted because of that the school system is looking to rethink strategies.

Shumate wants to ensure that there is a place for every student to feel included in the school system.

“We want our graduation rate to be 100% and ‘how do you do that?’ You got to have different types of programming for every type of kid that comes along. I think school districts are, we’re becoming more adaptable to the different kinds of needs to different kinds of learners,” said Shumate.

Shumate intends to consider the needs of teachers as well. He wants the school system to be adaptable to the skill set of each teacher and their talents.

Karley Huddleston, an English Language Arts Teacher at Troup High School, believes the Virtual Academy is a great resource for students who may not be able to be reached in a traditional school setting.

She said she is eager to get back in the classroom and begin to create relationships with students once again.

“I’m looking forward to the direction that we’re going in. I think that that everybody has such great input. Very respected people of the community and teachers and principals are all in here giving us valuable input, helping us get to where we’re going,” said Huddleston.

Katie Brown, the Principal at Long Cane Elementary School, thinks it is important for all stakeholders to be part of the strategic planning session. She believes all the input will help make the school system better.

“It’s going to take time, a plan does not come overnight so that’s why we’re doing this today, this is the first step in the plan. Hopefully, maybe we’ll be finished by December and then we’ll be able to take direction from that plan and carry it out in the next five years,” said Brown.

All stakeholders present at the session expressed their desire to continue striving forward within the school system.