CHAMBER COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama Eastern Division upheld the decision to keep Lafayette High School (LHS) operational during the construction of a new consolidated high school.

Previously, it was proposed for the closure of LHS and to merge its students with Valley High School. The U.S. District Court sustained that LHS remains open while construction continues for the new consolidated high school stating that original plans to merge the two high schools created an undue burden on some students at LHS.

