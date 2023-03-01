COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The University System of Georgia (USG) announced the the board of regents voted on Wednesday to name Dr. Stuart Rayfield as the finalist for president of Columbus State University (CSU).

According the the University System of Georgia, Rayfield has over 10 years of experience with CSU as a faculty member and administrator. Rayfield has recently served as USG’s Interim Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; and has been the interim president for three USG institutions, during her 17-year-long career with the University System of Georgia.

At the moment, Rayfield serves as USG’s Vice Chancellor for Leadership and Institutional Development. USG says in 2019, Rayfiled was also named the interim president of the University of West Georgia and previously served as the interim president of Gordon State College and former Bainbridge State College.

Prior to her roles over Gordon State college and Bainbridge College, Rayfiled served as the Frank D. Brown Distinguished Chair in Servant Leadership, associate professor and interim associate provost for Undergraduate Education at CSU.

USG says that prior to her time with the system, Rayfield also held positions at Auburn University, Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and the University of Alabama.

Rayfield earned a doctorate in higher education administration focused in leadership, policy, and organization from Vanderbilt University, a master’s degree in higher education administration focused on student affairs from the University of Alabama, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.

USG says the board of regents will take action on the position at another board meeting that will be scheduled to take place no earlier that five days of naming Rayfield as a finalist.