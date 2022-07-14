On Thursday, the University System of Georgia announced it now offers four free courses covering education during segregation and Georgia’s response to desegregating schools using records from the Georgia Archives. The courses are free of charge due to a recent grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The courses will consist of a combination of lectures, PowerPoints, discussion, short videos, and examination of facsimiles of documents held at the Georgia Archives.

Additionally, interested participants can visit the Original Documents Reading Area to view documents discussed in classes.

Here are the following courses offered:

Class 1: Legal Background/Government Support August 19 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Class 2: Separate But not equal August 26 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Class 3: Brown v. Board of Education and After October 21 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Class 4: Turning the Tide October 28 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information or to register for the courses you can contact Penny Cliff at Penelope.Cliff@usg.edu.