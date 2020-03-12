University System of Georgia suspends all classes for two weeks due to coronavirus, beginning March 16

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The University System of Georgia announced that all classes will be temporarily suspended for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns, effective March 16.

The following message was sent to the Presidents of each of the 26 universities and colleges in the higher education system:

Dear Presidents: Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all University System of Georgia institutions will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks to allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia. Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020. At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. For students who are unable to leave campus, please establish a mechanism to safely accommodate those students on campus. Please activate your relevant business continuity plans and ensure the operation of online instruction should that become necessary. Further guidance will follow as the situation warrants. Teresa MacCartney, Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia

The move by the USG follows a number of multi-organization event cancellations, including by the NCAA.

Following the announcement by the USG, Columbus State University sent out the following statement, confirming classes would be suspended, effective March 16.