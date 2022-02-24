SHELDON, Mo. — Education in 2022 is about much more than chalkboards and homework. And, when your district doesn’t even have 200 students — it can be tough to find the resources to cover all the bases.

More News from WRBL

“We’re very tiny for the state of Missouri.”

Just 182 students from pre-K to 12th grade. And for Sheldon R-8 Superintendent Jason Irwin, that’s a good thing.

“A huge advantage in the small schools because we get to know every kid – like I can go through and name every kid K through 12,” said Irwin.

But the small campus also means asking everyone to do more.

“The small schools, we have to wear several hats. Our teachers wear several hats, our administrators, our kitchen staff, our custodians, secretaries.”

Like pitching in to cover sick days. Irwin said it’s just what they do.

“One of the perks of the small school is we act like a family. We have each other’s back. We pick each other up.”

That’s been tested by the pandemic. More absences to cover and new education options to learn, like virtual schooling.

“My math teacher, she she is a an excellent high school math teacher. And she is not real tech savvy, but it has forced her hands to learn to use Google classrooms and stuff and she she knows she’s a better teacher now.”

Still helpful in 2022 when in person instruction isn’t an option. But there are still parts of the district where remote learning just isn’t an option.

“There’s some places out in the community, northeast of Sheldon that does not there’s no service – there’s no cell phone service. There’s, It’s no man’s land, and that makes a challenge. So therefore teachers do make teacher paper packets as well to send home for those virtual days and for kids to get something,” said Irwin.

Irwin said the district has come a long way since the pandemic shutdowns early in 2019. But he’s more than ready to move completely past COVID issues.

“The fear of COVID. And I feel like I’m just trying to figure out when are we going to get past that point of COVID. And if a kid sneezes or coughs too much, I mean, we still kind of go in panic mode, and we’re going to just learn that there’s just viruses out there and eventually it’s going to have to be treated like any other thing.”

The silver lining, for Sheldon, is the influx of federal coronavirus funding and the campus improvements it’s covered. “We upgraded all of our HVAC systems in the High School this past year. Put all new windows in the high school and bought some air humidifiers – air purifiers.”

Helping to get Sheldon schools, and students, ready for what comes next.