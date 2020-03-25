“We just miss our kids”: Eagle Ridge Academy teachers drive through neighborhoods to wave at students

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Honking. Bell ringing. Waving. Shouting. Tears.

Those were the sights and sounds at noon on the Eagle Ridge Academy school campus.

Over 30 Eagle Ridge Academy teachers decided to drive around different neighborhoods in our area to see their students during the school closings.

“We just want to see our kids, and we want to make sure that they know we’re there for them and we love them and we miss them,” says Eagle Ridge Academy fourth grade teacher Oliva Salgado.

They lined up in their cars, some with signs on the outside, excited to possibly see the students they’re so used to seeing five days a week.

When the clock struck 12, they set off to almost 15 different neighborhoods where their students live.

“I’m going to cry and I forgot my sunglasses but I’m excited,” says Salgado.

Not only did teachers have signs to show off to their students; their students had signs to show off to their teachers. First-grader Malayah Brown got up this morning excited to see her teachers. She says she really misses being in school.

“I miss going to art class,” she says. Brown says she also misses her teacher, Ms. Meyers.

The first-grader came and waved to the teachers, before they set off to the neighborhoods, with three signs of her own.

Eagle Ridge will hold another drive-through at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.

Ridgecrest teachers will hold their drive-through on Monday, March 30.