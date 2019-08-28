Wired Magazine’s Nicholas Thomspon talks about how tech changes thinking at Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum

Columbus State University’s 14th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership concluded yesterday afternoon, and included many important names in leadership and science.

The theme of the year was “Science in Leadership,” and featured speakers with diverse backgrounds in science, technology, and management.

Among them were Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African American Woman in space, founder and president of The Jemison Group and BioSentient Corp.; Chris Hodges, founding and senior pastor of the Church of the Highlands; Dr. Michio Kaku, a physicist, futurist, and science popularizer; Major General Gary Brito, Commanding General at the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence; and the event’s final speaker Nicholas Thompson, the Editor-in-Chief of Wired magazine.

While the speakers focused on a variety of topics that covered everything from taking a risk to succeed and how leaders should inspire their organizations to achieve their goals, Thompson approached the forum from a direction of how technology and new tools change how people interact and develop.

Thompson’s presentation focused the discussion of technology and how it intersects with life at different stages to combine the narrative of technological development with child growth from birth to adulthood.

“Babies and kids have a different relationship to technology,” Thompson said, “Kids who grow up with it have a different way of relating to it.”

Thompson believes that the problems and advancements of technology with how people think and behave is “complicated.” To illustrate the point, he talked about the first story he wrote as Editor-in-Chief at Wired.

The story focused on DeepText, an AI system designed to find “meanness” in online posts, such as on Instagram, and delete it. The difficulty, according to Thompson, is that “it’s hard to define meanness and cruelty.”

Thompson thinks that the role of social media as a platform for discussion has changed, and that developers are having a change of heart about the type of impact it is having.

“Silicon Valley now no longer believes that if you let everyone talk, the best ideas will come out. Now, they’re worried about toxicity,” said Thompson. In comparison, Thompson said ten years ago, it was the opposite, but that the ways that social networks have affected communication are a “problem” that different platforms are “examining.”

“What’s undoubtedly changing is that our digital lives, versus our real lives, are becoming more important,” Thompson said.

Thompson said these changes are also affecting how happy people are, especially when using different apps.

Companies such as Facebook or Google that “access private data” increase the risk of “manipulation,” he said. “…apps hypnotize us” to use and do things that “we’ll later regret…”

Taking it all together, Thompson’s speech focused on how technology and advancement have both good and bad consequences. Narrowing in on social media, Thompson believes that while social networks have enabled broader communication, it has also led to more extremes and less moderation.

As applied to how leaders can use technology to develop their organizations, Thompson thinks that the use of social media and technology’s presence in every day life affects different generations in diverse ways, including in how leaders should communicate with employees of different generations.

Thompson left the speech at the end with a lesson.

“As we think of our jobs, developing range and diversifying,” is the key to continued success for leaders and workers.