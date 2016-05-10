ELA adoption proposed to school board

COLUMBUS Ga.- This upcoming school year students could see some changes in their english-language arts curriculum. It was one of the main items on the agenda at the Muscogee county school board work session on Monday.

Some parents like Lisa Jenkins, are excited for the future of Muscogee county schools.

“We haven’t had a new one since 2004. This program now will bring in text books, work books, digital components and it’s a family program,” said Jenkins.

The Instruction Resource Committee presented the English Language Arts (ELA) adoption proposal, which focuses on constructivism, or understanding the world through real life experiences and reflecting on those experiences.

Dr. Sureya Hendrick, the district’s English Language Arts Content Specialist for grades 6th-12th, says now is the time to implement the new curriculum changes.

“We needed resources that would effectively address our Georgia standards of excellence, so that’s why we needed new resources, for our students and our teachers,” said Hendrick.

The program combines fiction, non-fiction, digital tools and hard copy books. After more than a year of deliberation the committee decided to use Georgia Collections materials, which are built on common core state standards.

Dr. Alonozo James, the Principal at Kendrick High School, says the curriculum gives teachers the ability to monitor their students’ progress.

“It provides them a road map and guide, so that they can do that for students. We’re going away from the traditional type lesson plans and going towards more unit planning,” said James.

The school board will make a final decision at their next meeting on May 23rd at the Public Education Center on Macon Road.