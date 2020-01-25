‘Elaborate scheme’ broken up by Springfield Police detectives with help of Texas man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An elaborate multi-state phone and mail scheme was broken up by Springfield Police detectives with the arrest of two suspects.

Twenty-one-year-old Frederick Duverge and 25-year-old Daniel Arias, both of Bronx, New York, face multiple charges including larceny, and breaking and entering during the daytime for a felony in connection with the investigation.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News they were alerted to the scheme after a man from Texas called detectives Friday to inform them he was a victim and had sent cash to an address in Springfield.

Walsh said it began on January 16, when a person posing as the victim’s grandson called him claiming he was arrested and needed money for bail. The victim later received a second phone call from someone posing as an attorney, who provided him with instructions on how to send the bail money. After unsuccessful attempts to reach his grandson, the victim sent the money to Springfield.

A day later, the scheme continued and the person claiming to be the attorney called back to request more money. Walsh said by this time, the victim was able to get a hold of his grandson before he sent any more cash.

The victim did, however, help Springfield police catch the suspects by playing along with their scheme when they called a third time. Walsh said the victim sent another package to a new address in Springfield and worked with detectives in tracking the location of the package.

Duverge was arrested after Walsh said he was spotted getting out of a car to retrieve the delivered package from inside a home’s storm door on Kingsley Street. Arias, the driver, allegedly took off but was later arrested near the intersection of St. James Boulevard and Marquette Street.