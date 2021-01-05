Election Day voting starts in Muscogee County; some voters going to advance sites that are not open

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, Courtney Parker votes on a new voting machine in Dallas, Ga. In a ruling issued on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, a federal judge expressed serious concerns about the new election system but declined to immediately order the state to switch to hand-marked ballots so close to the November 2020 election. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

There has been some confusion over where people in Muscogee County are to vote in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs today.

Two of the five advance voting locations that were open for early in-person advance voting in December are not open today.

All voting is at the 25 precincts scattered across the county. To find out where your precinct you can go to this website run by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

There were five early locations — the City Services Center, the Trade Center, Shirley Winston Recreational Center, Psalmond Road Recreation Center, and Columbus Technical College.

Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren said some -people had showed up at the Citizens Service Center off Macon Road. A Democratic Party poll watcher was one of those.

Muscogee County Democratic Party chairwoman Laura Walker said she is working to get the word out that all election day voting will be at the usual precincts.

“It seems like a lot of people are going to the early locations,” Walker said.

Three of those, the two rec centers and Columbus Tech, are Election Day precincts. There is no voting at the City Services Center or the Trade Center.