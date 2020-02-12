Election officials offer hands-on training with new voting machines

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The Muscogee County Democratic Committee hosted a voting machine demonstration, where voters leaned how to check the results of their electronic voting, on a paper ballot.

More than a dozen voters came out to the City Service Center, to get an idea of what to expect before heading to the polls.

Election officials spoke on how voters will use the touchscreen ballot and how to create a voter activation card. Those that are physically impaired, blind or deaf, will have provided assistance.

The Elections and Voter Registration Director Nancy Boren says there were a lot of questions in the room that officials were able to answer.

“Some of the common questions are how is it going to be different, how is it going to be similar and we try to answer some of those questions for them to make them feel at ease when they go to the polling site. It’s a lot easier once you’ve touched something and once you’ve felt it you feel a little bit more secure and that’s what we want for our voters,” Nancy Boren, Muscogee County Director of Voters and Registration.

Boren says voters will start using the machines on March 24th in the upcoming Presidential Primary.

The voter registration deadline for the March 24th Presidential primary is February 24th.