Election results are not official until certified by the Harris County Board of Election & Registration.
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County held several elections with Harris County residents voting on the Hamilton City Council, the Harris County ESPLOST, Pine Mountain Town Council, Shiloh City Council and the Harris County BoE Bond Referendem on Tuesday Nov. 7.
Here are results for each election:
Hamilton City Council
|Candidate
|Total
|Percentage of votes
|Steven Myers
|44
|45%
|Nancy Wall
|54
|55%
|Total votes
|98
|Unresolved Write-Ins
|3
Pine Mountain Town Council
|Candidate
|Total
|Percentage of votes
|Curtis Bray
|164
|28%
|Sandra Dowling
|44
|8%
|Mary Jean Elizabeth Miller
|72
|12%
|Thomas Eugene Scott
|151
|26%
|James W. Trott Jr.
|156
|27%
|Total Votes
|587
|Unresolved Write-Ins
|3
Shiloh Mayor
|Candidate
|Total
|Percentage of votes
|James R. Lipp
|64
|64%
|Wednesdi Sellers
|36
|36%
|Total Votes
|100
Shiloh City Council Post 1
|Candidate
|Total
|Percentage of votes
|Timothy Carlisle
|88
|100%
|Total
|88
|100%
Shiloh City Council Post 2
|Candidate
|Total
|Percentage of votes
|Andrew Dickerson
|90
|100%
|Total
|90
|100%
Shiloh City Council Post 3
|Candidate
|Total
|Percentage of votes
|Sheron Cross
|85
|100%
|Total
|85
|100%
Shiloh City Council Post 4
|Candidate
|Total
|Percentage of votes
|Monica Elliott
|78
|100%
|Total votes
|78
|100%
|Unresolved Write-Ins
|5
BoE Bond Referendum
|Total
|Percentage of votes
|Yes
|1,656
73%
|No
|620
|73%
|Total votes
|2,276
27%
Harris County ESPLOST
|Total
|Percentage of votes
|Yes
|1,649
72%
|No
|638
|72%
|Total votes
|2,287
28%