Election results are not official until certified by the Harris County Board of Election & Registration.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County held several elections with Harris County residents voting on the Hamilton City Council, the Harris County ESPLOST, Pine Mountain Town Council, Shiloh City Council and the Harris County BoE Bond Referendem on Tuesday Nov. 7.

Here are results for each election:

Hamilton City Council

Candidate Total Percentage of votes Steven Myers 44 45% Nancy Wall 54 55% Total votes 98 Unresolved Write-Ins 3

Pine Mountain Town Council

Candidate Total Percentage of votes Curtis Bray 164 28% Sandra Dowling 44 8% Mary Jean Elizabeth Miller 72 12% Thomas Eugene Scott 151 26% James W. Trott Jr. 156 27% Total Votes 587 Unresolved Write-Ins 3

Shiloh Mayor

Candidate Total Percentage of votes James R. Lipp 64 64% Wednesdi Sellers 36 36% Total Votes 100

Shiloh City Council Post 1

Candidate Total Percentage of votes Timothy Carlisle 88 100% Total 88 100%

Shiloh City Council Post 2

Candidate Total Percentage of votes Andrew Dickerson 90 100% Total 90 100%

Shiloh City Council Post 3

Candidate Total Percentage of votes Sheron Cross 85 100% Total 85 100%

Shiloh City Council Post 4

Candidate Total Percentage of votes Monica Elliott 78 100% Total votes 78 100% Unresolved Write-Ins 5

BoE Bond Referendum

Total Percentage of votes Yes 1,656 Percentage of votes No 620 73% Total votes 2,276 27%

