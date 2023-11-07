 Election results are not official until certified by the Harris County Board of Election & Registration.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County held several elections with Harris County residents voting on the Hamilton City Council, the Harris County ESPLOST, Pine Mountain Town Council, Shiloh City Council and the Harris County BoE Bond Referendem on Tuesday Nov. 7.

Here are results for each election:

Hamilton City Council

CandidateTotalPercentage of votes
Steven Myers4445%
Nancy Wall5455%
Total votes98
Unresolved Write-Ins3

Pine Mountain Town Council

CandidateTotalPercentage of votes
Curtis Bray16428%
Sandra Dowling448%
Mary Jean Elizabeth Miller7212%
Thomas Eugene Scott15126%
James W. Trott Jr. 15627%
Total Votes587
Unresolved Write-Ins 3

Shiloh Mayor

CandidateTotalPercentage of votes
James R. Lipp6464%
Wednesdi Sellers3636%
Total Votes100

Shiloh City Council Post 1

CandidateTotalPercentage of votes
Timothy Carlisle88100%
Total88100%

Shiloh City Council Post 2

CandidateTotalPercentage of votes
Andrew Dickerson90100%
Total90100%

Shiloh City Council Post 3

CandidateTotalPercentage of votes
Sheron Cross85100%
Total85100%

Shiloh City Council Post 4

CandidateTotalPercentage of votes
Monica Elliott78100%
Total votes78100%
Unresolved Write-Ins 5

BoE Bond Referendum

TotalPercentage of votes
Yes1,656Percentage of votes
No62073%
Total votes2,27627%

Harris County ESPLOST

TotalPercentage of votes
Yes1,649Percentage of votes
No63872%
Total votes2,28728%