BEULAH, Ala. (WRBL) — An electrical malfunction caused a fire in Lee County that damaged two residences on April 18.

According to Beulah Fire Department, a caller informed on Tuesday morning that their front porch was on fire. Responding firefighters noticed heavy smoke from a few miles.

Photo Beulah Fire Department

Firefighters found a double-wide mobile home with heavy fire and smoke. The fire had spread into the void space between the ceiling and roof and was quickly spreading.

The fire was under control after two and a half hours. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical malfunction on the front porch.

East Alabama Fire District, Smiths Station Fire Rescue, Lee County EMA, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.