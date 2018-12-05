Elementary school students take learning to new heights

Mary Andrews and her third grade students are learning how to build parachutes.

These pint-sized scientists measure and cut, then tape the strings in just the right place.

Antonio Brown says trial and error is part of the process.

“When I was testing it out, it had messed up so I fixed it and then I made it fly better.”

Mrs. Andrews is teaching students like Antonio about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

with a little help from Kia.

The company supports education by providing kits to help students learn in fun, unique ways.

They’re not only learning about air resistance and floating, but about life skills as well.

“I want them to realize the importance of thinking things through and not expecting to just have an instant answer.”

Her students are getting the message.

“There is joy in their faces when they do accomplish something, especially when

they’ve done it on their own.”

Antonio says the challenges make learning fun.

“In a science book you read and learn but in STEM, you learn by making the stuff you’re learning about.”

When it’s time for launch, the parachutes slowly drift down.

Mrs. Andrews says this lesson is about giving kids a love of learning and skills for the future.

“They would like these kids to grow up and work for them one day, helping to design their cars, building their robots.”

For now, they’re building parachutes.

Andrews says when it comes to this challenge, it’s “Mission Accomplished.”

