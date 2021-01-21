 

 

Eli Lilly antibody drug prevents illness among residents and staff of nursing homes, study finds

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A healthcare worker working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to Nancy Mathews, 90, at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Drugmaker Eli Lilly said Thursday its COVID-19 antibody drug can prevent illness in residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care locations.

It’s the first major study to show such a treatment may prevent disease.

Residents and staff who got the drug had up to a 57% lower risk of getting COVID-19 compared to others at the same facility who got a placebo, the drugmaker said. Among nursing home residents only, the risk was reduced by up to 80%.

The study involved more than 1,000 residents and staff at nursing homes and other long-term care locations. The research was conducted with the National Institutes of Health. Results were released in a press release and the company said it would publish results in a journal soon.

The Food and Drug Administration in November allowed emergency use of Lilly antibody drug as a treatment for mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 that do not require hospitalization. It’s a one-time treatment given through an IV.

Lilly said it will seek expansion of that authorization to include using the drug to prevent and treat COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

Nursing homes and other long-term care locations have been hard hit by the pandemic. In the United States, they account for less than 1% of the population, but nearly 40% of deaths from COVID-19.

These long-term care locations have been given priority to vaccinate residents and staff with recently authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 52°
Few Showers
Few Showers 30% 60° 52°

Friday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 99% 57° 38°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 61° 43°

Sunday

57° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 57° 54°

Monday

72° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 72° 59°

Tuesday

69° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 69° 50°

Wednesday

59° / 51°
Rain
Rain 61% 59° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
17%
57°

57°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
57°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
60°

59°

6 PM
Few Showers
32%
59°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

59°

8 PM
Showers
46%
59°

59°

9 PM
Showers
58%
59°

59°

10 PM
Light Rain
72%
59°

58°

11 PM
Light Rain
70%
58°

58°

12 AM
Light Rain
79%
58°

57°

1 AM
Rain
85%
57°

56°

2 AM
Rain
95%
56°

55°

3 AM
Rain
96%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
90%
55°

55°

5 AM
Rain
97%
55°

54°

6 AM
Rain
96%
54°

54°

7 AM
Rain
94%
54°

53°

8 AM
Rain
99%
53°

53°

9 AM
Rain
98%
53°

53°

10 AM
Rain
88%
53°

55°

11 AM
Rain
80%
55°

56°

12 PM
Light Rain
74%
56°

57°

1 PM
Light Rain
61%
57°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories