Elsa’s energy will be felt across the region, but the current track is in our favor

As clouds continue to move in this afternoon, a couple stray showers are expected as we head into the evening. Temperatures could potentially reach 90 degrees today.

More widespread showers are expected Tuesday afternoon due to a moving warm front.

Tropical Strom Elsa is on track to make landfall along the upper Florida peninsula on Wednesday. With that being said, no significant impacts are expected in our area.

The most we will see is heavy rainfall from a few advancing outer bands on Wednesday unless Elsa tracks more west over the next couple days.

After Elsa is all said and done, moisture will remain over the region leaving us with rain chances each afternoon for the next several days.