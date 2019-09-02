Emergency teams in Georgia to be able to monitor storm with new sensors

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTOC-CBS)–If any impacts from Hurricane Dorian are felt across Georgia’s coast – local, state, and federal emergency teams will be able to monitor the impacts through real time data.

Sunday in Savannah, a United States Geological Survey team was spotted above Turner Creek near Whitemarsh Island installing a rapid deployment gauge.

Crews say many of these devices have been placed up and down Georgia’s coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian. They also say these devices are important because it gives emergency agencies data DURING the storm rather than after it.

That means they can make quicker decisions.

These gauges installed, mainly on bridges, will allow emergency teams to monitor water stages, barometric pressure, wind speed, wind direction, humidity, AND precipitation. “The access is easiest and you need to be above water with these radars. The bridges are also high enough, so if the tide does surge high enough, the equipment will be safe. If we were trying to put them on the bank, it would take a lot longer. If the water came up higher than expected, it could impact the equipment.”

Crews started installing the gauges YESTERDAY near St. Mary’s and ended TODAY in Savannah.