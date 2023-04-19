COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Animal lovers can adopt a pet for only $50 or less during the Empty the Shelters event from May 1 to 15.

BISSEL Pet Foundation is organizing Spring National Empty the Shelters with dog daycare company Dogtopia and more than 345 shelters in 45 states.

Two shelters in Columbus Animal Ark Rescue Inc and Paws Humane Society are participating in the event.

“This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “…we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”

Empty the Shelters has helped nearly 140,000 pets find loving homes since 2016 with an average of 1,000 pets adopted per day during quarterly national events.

Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the Empty the Shelters website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm their adoption day details.