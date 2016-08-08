EMS urges emergency preparation as school starts

COLUMBUS, Ga. – With school back in session, it’s a good time to go over information in case of emergency situations. The city’s Emergency Management Department is asking everyone from students to parents to prepare in case an emergency happens.

Deputy Director of Columbus Fire and EMS Riley Land says parents and kids should have dialogue throughout the year to prevent devastation from emergency disasters.

Riley Land is the Deputy Director of Columbus Fire and EMS, as well as EMA/Homeland Security. He works with the city of Columbus, the Muscogee County School District, and others to prepare and respond to emergency scenarios. Land points to tornadoes, flooding and lightning as some of the top severe threats in our area. He advises parents to stay engaged with their kids throughout the school year, not just at the beginning.

“The biggest thing is to stay informed,” Land said. “Keep up to date with current weather and activities around the city. The next thing is don’t be afraid to talk to your kids. And kids, don’t be afraid to ask your parents.”

Land urges parents to do some research on potential threats. He says making a plan and an emergency preparation kit are ways to proactively prevent a devastating impact from disaster. Land advises that plans should include accessible emergency contacts. Kits should have important documents, medicine and enough food, water and other sustenance to last someone 72 hours, or three days.