End of the year marks official close of Marshal’s office

The official close of the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office will be marked by a closing ceremony on Thursday, December 31 at 10:00 a.m.

The law enforcement arm of Municipal Court is being eliminated. A bill to dissolve the office was passed by the Georgia General Assembly in February 2020 and signed by Governor Brian Kemp. Muscogee County voters decided in referendums in 1984 and 2000 to keep the Marshal’s office.

The decision to dissolve the office this year met little if no resistance since Marshal Greg Countryman did not seek re-election. Instead, Countryman ran for Sheriff and won. He will become the county’s next Sheriff when he’s sworn-in in January. His deputies will become part of the Sheriff’s office.

According to the Marshal’s Office website, the office was created in 1831 under an Act of the Georgia General Assembly.

The official closing ceremony will be held at the Marshal’s Office on the 2nd Floor of the West Wing of the Government Center loathed at 100 10th Street in Columbus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you must wear a mask to enter the Government Center.