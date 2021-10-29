Enjoy spooky fun at The Quarantine Haunted Theme Park this Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– If you’re looking for some Halloween fun this weekend, The Quarantine Haunted Theme Park is the place to be.

News 3 participated in the Halloween attraction, early Friday morning just two days away from Halloween. Upon entering the attraction News 3 was greeted by a yellow python named Sunflower, after meeting the python we began our journey through the haunted house.

Along the way, we found an inmate locked in a glass box who managed to break out and lead us to owner Gadget Jackson who told us what we could expect from the haunted attraction.

“This is our ninth season doing haunted houses, it’s amazing. There’s a red pill and there’s a blue pill theme, on the blue pill it’s a little mild and the red pill is a little scarier for those folks who want a really intense scare, it’s pretty intense,” Jackson said.

Jackson told News 3 there are plenty of scares to go around.

“It’s so hard to tell you what the scariest part of it is. It’s a hands-on haunted house escape room theme, so you have to participate in certain events as you go through the haunted house. So it’s really a hands-on thing, I would think that the paintball portion, the zombie attack is pretty much one of the scariest parts,” Jackson said.

After taking a moment to speak with Jackson, News 3 continued with the haunted attraction. News 3 encountered several spider webs, goblins, and freighting characters. While speaking with News 3’s Anchor Blake Eason, we were swept off our feet by and goblin and taken to another location where we met back with Jackson.

Jackson told News 3 after completing the haunted house you have to battle it out with the zombies if you want to go home.

“It’s zombie paintball, the difference in this kind of paintball is the zombies shoot back, it’s interactive. The whole haunted house is interactive, so you have to participate as you go through the whole process, it’s pretty intense,” Jackson said.

In order to participate in the zombie paintball, you must choose the red pill experience. Jackson also told News 3 that there have been a few participants who were unable to complete the haunted house because they were afraid.

“It’s a lot of people that leave before they get too far into the building, a lot of people that once they get to the actual paintball portion of the experience, they don’t really want to do it. Like I said, it’s a hands-on haunted house, you have to interact with people and interact with the monsters of the haunted house,” Jackson said.

The Quarantine Haunted Theme Park is open this weekend from 12 a.m.-6 a.m. and next weekend from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.