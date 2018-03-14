Enlarged uterus can make women appear to be pregnant

A woman’s uterus can grow from the size of a pear to the size of a watermelon. But pregnancy isn’t the only condition that will cause a woman’s uterus to become enlarged. uterine fibroids, the noncancerous tumors of the muscular wall of the uterus, can cause an enlarged uterus.

The condition can affect 8 in 10 women by the time they reach the age of 50.

“A lot of symptoms that women usually present with are heavy periods, and that means they are having periods that have increased in the amount of bleeding or increased in the length of bleeding. They can sometimes present with increased abdominal area or circumference, meaning that their tummy looks bigger or they look like they’re pregnant or they can have that pelvic pressure or abdominal pain,” said Obstetrician/Gynecologist, Dr. Robinette King of Wellstar Medical Group of Lagrange.

There are a few options to stop the heavy bleeding.

“We can use medications, birth control pills, IUDS to kind of manage that, even out-patient procedure called endometrial ablation where we burn the lining of the uterus,” said Dr. King.

Or for women who are no longer at a reproductive age, a hysterectomy is recommended. For women still able to give birth, they can remove the fibroids from the uterus but the fibroids may come back.

Fibroids are more common in African-Americans than Caucasians.