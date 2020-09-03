21-year-old young adult author gets 7-figure book deal

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Book shelves of library books stand reflected in the media center. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — A 21-year-old author has agreed to a seven-figure deal for a pair of young adult novels.

Feiwel and Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, announced Thursday that it would publish Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé’s highly anticipated debut, the thriller “Ace of Spades,” in June 2021. The author also plans a second novel, currently untitled.

Feiwel and Friends is calling “Ace of Spades” a combination of “Gossip Girl” and “Get Out,” the story of two Black students at an overwhelmingly white private school and how they get caught up in a “disturbing and deadly game.”

“I hope readers in the U.S. see that Black people belong in stories like ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ and that above everything else we deserve happy endings,” Àbíké-Íyímídé, a London resident currently attending college in Scotland, said in a statement.

Feiwel acquired North American rights to the two books. Usborne will release Àbíké-Íyímídé’s work in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

96° / 72°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 96° 72°

Friday

97° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 94° 73°

Sunday

91° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 69°

Monday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Wednesday

89° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories