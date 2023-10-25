MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile and Baldwin County students will compete in the 8th annual Gulf Coast Spotlight Talent Showcase on Oct. 29.

Over 45 acts from first through 12th grade were chosen to perform in the show. The competition is divided into four divisions:

Mini: First – Third Grade

Kids: Fourth – Sixth Grade

Junior: Seventh – Ninth Grade

Senior: 10th – 12th Grade

Elementary-age divisions will perform at 2 p.m., and middle and high school divisions will perform at 6 p.m. at Murphy High School.

EVENT LOCATION:

The winners from each division will have a $500 gift made to their school’s arts program in their name.

They will also be invited to perform at the Distinguished Young Women National Finals in June 2024.

Tickets are $10 for each show and can be purchased at the performance.

