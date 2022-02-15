Actress Jamie Lee Curtis spotted getting dog groomed on Whitemarsh Island

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Acclaimed actress Jamie Lee Curtis was spotted getting her dog groomed on Whitemarsh Island over the weekend.

Curtis made a stop at Bentley’s Pet Stuff & Grooming Whitemarsh to get her dog, Runi, groomed on Sunday before posing for a photo outside the business.

“Thank you, Jamie Lee Curtis, for trusting us with Runi’s groom! We appreciate your business! 💚 Enjoy your time in our beautiful city,” the grooming business said in a Facebook post.

The widely-prized horror actress is in the area filming “Halloween Ends,” the latest installment to the fan-favorite trilogy that began in 2018. The movie is scheduled to be in theatres on Oct. 14.

Casting calls for the film, which is shooting under the working title “Cave Dwellers,” are being held this week in Richmond Hill and Hinesville.