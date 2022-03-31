(ABC4) – Andrew Garfield will star as a LDS Detective in the new show “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Based on Jon Krakauer’s 2003 book of the same name, the book is loosely based on a true story.

The story covers Detective Jeb Pyre who works to uncover the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb of Utah’s Salt Lake Valley.

Under the Banner of Heaven will also star Daisy Edgar Jones, Sam Worthington, and Wyatt Russell.

A trailer for the show can be seen here.

The show will premiere on April 28, 2022, on FX and Hulu.