This combination of photos shows top nominees for the Gramy Awards, from left, Adele, Beyonce and Harry Styles. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has already won a Grammy Sunday, bringing her a step closer in her pursuit of being the most decorated artist in the show’s history.

During the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony, Beyoncé won for best dance-electronic music recording for “Break My Soul.” It’s the first time the superstar singer has ever won in the category.

Beyoncé, who now has 29 awards, only needs three more wins to eclipse the record held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys. Solti has held on to the record since 1997.

It’s the first time Beyoncé has been nominated in the dance category. Her seventh studio project is up for best dance-electronic music album.

Beyoncé entered Sunday’s ceremony as the leading nominee including album, song and record of the year. If she wins in any of those major categories, it’ll be her first since since she received the song of the year honor for “Single Ladies” in 2010.

Her other nominations include best R&B song for “Cuff It,” R&B performance for “Virgo’s Groove,” traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and song written for visual media for “Be Alive,” the Oscar-nominated song from the “King Richard” soundtrack.

That’s one of the main storylines heading into Sunday’s ceremony with several of music’s biggest names who are in the running for the night’s top honors— Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, ABBA and Lizzo are all among the nominees in for album of the year. Adele joins them in the record of the year competition.

Viola Davis could achieve EGOT — a term for those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — status if the actor wins for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording.

Trevor Noah will host the telecast live from downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+. The show will include performances by Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well as special musical tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

But with 91 Grammy categories, most of the awards are given out during the Recording Academy’s livestreamed Premiere Ceremony. It is during that show that Beyoncé could pass Solti as the artist with the most Grammys.

There could be many other firsts: If Bad Bunny wins album of the year for “Un Verano Sin Ti,” it would be the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top honor. Taylor Swift, whose latest album “Midnights” wasn’t eligible for this year’s Grammys, could win her first song of the year trophy for “All Too Well.” An Adele win for song of the year for her track “Easy on Me” would make her the most decorated artist in the category with three wins, the others coming for her megahits “Hello” and “Rolling in the Deep.”

This year’s Grammys have also introduced several new categories, including one for video game music composition, which went to the soundtrack for “Assassins Creed: Valhalla.” And several non-musicians, such Davis and Amanda Gorman, could take home trophies.

This year’s show marks a return to Los Angeles after the pandemic first delayed, then forced the Grammys to move to Las Vegas last year. Noah hosted the ceremony as well, which saw Jon Batiste take home album of the year.

