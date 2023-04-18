AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn CityFest Committee invites the public to participate in an “evening of art and musical entertainment,” available at the 18th annual Juried Art Show and Preview Reception.

The event, Auburn CityFest says, will feature a large variety of works by local and regional artists.

The event will take place at the Historic Nuno-Winston House located at Kiesel Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Zemph Embers will provide live musical entertainment and complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be supplied by Home Eats Catering and the Auburn Arts Association.



Auburn CityFest says attendees can view various artwork, including paintings, prints, textiles, photography, and three-dimensional works such as ceramics and sculptures.

The reception is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with artists whose work is displayed and view the exhibition before the official opening during Auburn CityFest.

Artists will be selected for awards by a panel of judges and presented the award during the reception. The prizes for artists include 10 cash rewards provided by Auburn-Opelika Tourism and the Auburn Arts Association.

For more information about the upcoming event, visit auburncityfest.com.