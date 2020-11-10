Beyoncé, Peloton partner for multiyear deal to honor homecoming at HBCUs

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

(NEXSTAR) — Peloton and Beyoncé on Tuesday announced a multiyear partnership to produce “a series of themed workout experiences” to honor homecoming season at historically black colleges and universities.

The collaboration, which the company said is “rooted in the celebration of music,” will use the singer’s music for the company’s streamed exercise classes.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé said in a release. “I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

The exercise company, which did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, said it worked closely with the singer “to extend Homecoming to Peloton members via classes across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation.”

The company said Beyoncé is the most requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members.

“Beyoncé’s commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community,” said Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley. “It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our Members will love.”

Peloton shares gained 3% in premarket trading, according to CNBC. The stock was up over 252% this year, as of Monday’s market close, bringing its market cap to $29.1 billion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

