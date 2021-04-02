 

Bridgerton heart-throb Regé-Jean Page leaves show ahead of season 2

Entertainment

by: Becky Willeke,

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Netflix shows Phoebe Dynevor, left, and Rege-Jean Page in a scene from “Bridgerton.” (Liam Daniel/Netflix via AP)

LOS ANGELES– Bridgerton will return for season 2 without its heart-throb Regé-Jean Page. Netflix made it official on its Twitter account today.

Regé-Jean Page played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. In a statement penned as the mysterious show lead Lady Whistledown, it reads ‘Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. 

The official Netflix account also re-shared the same statement, adding: ‘You’ll always be our Simon, Regé.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

59° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 35°

Saturday

65° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 65° 39°

Sunday

71° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 71° 44°

Monday

75° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 75° 48°

Tuesday

79° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 79° 54°

Wednesday

82° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 82° 62°

Thursday

79° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 79° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

55°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

52°

9 PM
Clear
1%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
1%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
1%
47°

44°

12 AM
Clear
1%
44°

42°

1 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

2 AM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

3 AM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

4 AM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

5 AM
Clear
2%
37°

37°

6 AM
Clear
2%
37°

36°

7 AM
Clear
2%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
36°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

53°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories