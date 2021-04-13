 

Bridgerton renewed: Netflix confirms seasons 3, 4

Entertainment

The Netflix series “Bridgerton” has been renewed by Netflix to four seasons.

(NEXSTAR) – If you are a fan of steamy love scenes too revealing to watch with your parents, you’re in luck, Netflix renewed the sexy drama “Bridgerton” for a third and fourth season.

Season 1 of the period drama became a pandemic hit as viewers immersed themselves in the London marriage market. Cast and crew of the Shonda Rhimes-produced glimpse into the power and wealth of the British aristocracy are now busy filming the second season. On Tuesday, Netflix confirmed that fans can expect two additional seasons at a later date.

“This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix,” Rhimes said in a statement released by Netflix.

It’s not clear what directions the show will take the eight sibling characters from the Bridgerton family, but we do know that one of the show’s breakout stars won’t return.

Earlier this month it was revealed that heartthrob Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, will be moving on from the show.

As with the two-season extension, that news was first reported by Lady Whistledown, the show’s narrator and conscience.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Season 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

